Anthony Hopkins is sending love to pal Ian McKellen.
Over the weekend, the "Silence of the Lambs" actor, 86, posted a video to Instagram of him and the "Lord of the Rings" actor, 85, showing off their ballroom dancing skills.
In the undated video, the actors are wearing matching looks. At one point, McKellen adorably attempts to spin Hopkins and the two share a laugh and hug as the clip comes to an end.
"Today I celebrate my dear friend, Ian and his unbreakable spirit… I love this man," Hopkins wrote in the caption.
Hopkins' post comes about a week after McKellen's onstage fall during his performance in "Players Kings" on London's West End. In a statement following the fall, McKellen said his recovery will be "complete and speedy."
It is unclear if the video was recorded before or after McKellen's accident.
Hopkins and McKellen shared the screen in 2015 when they starred in the British television film "The Dresser."