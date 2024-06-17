Brandy and Monica merely appear in the video for Ariana Grande's "the boy is mine," but they will do a lot more on the song's remix.
It was announced Monday that the two will be featured on the track, named after their 1998 hit. It will be released on June 21.
"i ……… cannot believe this is real (i don't know if i will even long after it's out)," Grande wrote on Instagram. "My deepest and sincerest thank you to Brandy and Monica, not only for joining me for this moment, but for your generosity, your kindness, and for the countless ways in which you have inspired me. it is near impossible to say how much this means to me."
"this is in celebration of you both and the impact that you have had on every vocalist, vocal producer, musician, artist that is creating today," she continued. "I loooooove you both so so much. thank you !!!!!!!"
Grande's "the boy is mine" music video dropped earlier this month, starring Penn Badgley, who plays a newly elected mayor who has released stray, "hungry" cats into the streets to solve the city's rat infestation.