The trailer for the upcoming docuseries about country music's iconic Judd family has arrived.
On Thursday, the trailer for "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told," a four-part documentary event, was released. It features Wynonna and Ashley Judd.
The trailer opens with footage of Wynonna and the late Naomi Judd as the mother-daughter duo The Judds doing interviews and performing together on stage.
Ashley Judd commented on their fame in one clip, saying, "I was so proud of their success."
But amid the stardom, Wynonna Judd said, "It was magical on stage, but off stage…" before taking a deep breath.
The trailer then touches on Naomi Judd's story and shows footage and photographs from her life, with clips from interviews in which others who knew the family talk about its secrets.
Another clip of Wynonna Judd features the singer saying, "I was old enough to know that something was wrong."
She adds, "It's a blessing and a burden to be that close to your mother."
Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022. She was 76.
At the time, Ashley Judd took to Instagram to share the tragic news that her mother was lost "to the disease of mental illness." The singer died just one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
According to a press release, "'The Judd Family: Truth Be Told' reveals the complex story of the Judds -- including their triumphs and tragedies across several decades. From Naomi’s beginnings in Kentucky as a young teen mom, then known as Dianna, struggling to survive with her young daughters, the doc illustrates how the famous country music mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd came to be and where Ashley stood at the height of Naomi and Wynonna’s fame."
"Untold truths emerge, illustrating what tied them together, and what also drove them a part," the press release adds. "Featuring intimate interviews with many Judd family members, including Wynonna, Ashley, and Naomi’s widower Larry Strickland, the doc also speaks to Naomi’s closest friends and colleagues including Reba McIntire and Don Potter."
"The Judd Family: Truth Be Told" will debut on May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.