Aubrey Anderson-Emmons is opening up about what it was like growing up on the set of "Modern Family."

The actress, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, shared a "Get Ready With Me" video on TikTok and talked about landing the role and balancing school and work.

"I think people don't realize, I was working, and if I wasn't working on the set, that I had to do three hours of studio school a day, so I had no time to rest except lunch," she said. "And there are moments that were fun, for sure. And there were things I loved about it."

Aubrey Anderson-Emmons appears in this screengrab from a video she shared on TikTok. Aubrey Anderson-Emmons/Tiktok

Of the memories she recalls from set, she remembers her studio teacher, Miss Sharon, who she called "the best." She added that because she was on set a lot, her mom decided to homeschool her when she was six to 10 years old.

Anderson-Emmons, who is currently in high school, said she attends public school.

In the video, the actress explained that she auditioned for the show when she was 4 years old. To the surprise of many, she wasn't the same baby that appeared in the beginning of the show.

"The babies were actually twins," she said. Anderson-Emmons also added that her mom's agent suggested that she should try out for the show.

"I don't know if it was two or three auditions for the whole thing. Obviously I had some sort of a callback," she said. "So there was at least two and I had a chemistry read with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays my dad on the show. He's the ginger one. Love him."

Anderson-Emmons said that once the show ended, she didn't think she'd act again, but taking a theater class at her school has changed her mind.

"I was like, 'Wait, I kind of want to do this,'" she said. "And now I'm auditioning again. So that's fun and I hope to do something."

"Is there anything in the works currently? Not necessarily," she added. "I'm also a musician, so I play music, I sing, I play guitar. And I'm hoping to have music released this summer."

In part 1 of the series finale, Mitchell and Cam settle in on their new normal. Eric Mccandless/ABC via Getty Images

Anderson-Emmons ended the video by asking her followers to comment on the video if they wanted her to share more about her experience on "Modern Family."

Along with Ferguson, Anderson-Emmons also starred on the hit show with Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Nolan Gould, Ed O'Neill and more.

Since the show ended in April 2020, the stars continue to support and cheer each other on. Last month, Ferguson and Bowen attended Anderson-Emmons' performance in her high school musical, "The Theory of Relativity." The "Modern Family" stars were all smiles in photos that were shared on their Instagram pages.