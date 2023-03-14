Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and country star Carrie Underwood continue to solidify their musical friendship -- this time with a performance on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
Rose joined Underwood for a performance of the Guns N' Roses classic "Welcome to the Jungle" Monday night during her show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Underwood shared on Instagram afterward. "Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!"
"It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!" she added.
Rose and Underwood first performed together last year at Underwood's Stagecoach Festival appearance in Indio, California. She then returned the favor, turning up twice at his band's 2022 shows at Tottenham Hotspur Arena in London, England.
Country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen also appeared at Underwood's show Monday night. He has joined Underwood as a special guest throughout the tour.
Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones tour concludes this month at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena.