Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and country star Carrie Underwood continue to solidify their musical friendship -- this time with a performance on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

Rose joined Underwood for a performance of the Guns N' Roses classic "Welcome to the Jungle" Monday night during her show at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood performs “Welcome to the Jungle” with surprise guest, Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose, during a concert in her Denim & Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles, Mar.13, 2023.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world," Underwood shared on Instagram afterward. "Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better!"

"It'll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!" she added.

Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood performs to a packed arena of fans on her Denim & Rhinestones tour, Mar. 13, in Los Angeles.

Rose and Underwood first performed together last year at Underwood's Stagecoach Festival appearance in Indio, California. She then returned the favor, turning up twice at his band's 2022 shows at Tottenham Hotspur Arena in London, England.

Country music singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen also appeared at Underwood's show Monday night. He has joined Underwood as a special guest throughout the tour.

Jeff Johnson Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen, wearing a custom bedazzled Los Angeles Lakers #15 jersey, the number his late father wore while playing baseball, perform the title track from her Denim & Rhinestones album during a concert in Los Angeles, Mar.13, 2023.