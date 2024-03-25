Juan Pablo Galavis' daughter Camila is all grown up and showing off her singing talents on "American Idol."

The former "Bachelor" made an appearance Sunday on the singing competition show during his daughter's audition. Camila, who is now 14 and a high school freshman in Miami, Florida, was 4 when her dad went looking for love on reality TV.

The teen auditioned with the song "Rabia" by Joaquina in Spanish as her dad watched on from the sidelines.

Juan Pablo Galavis and his daughter Camila on last night's episode of "American Idol." American Idol

Katy Perry said Camila had a "good voice" that "sounds a little young" but has "lots of personality."

Luke Bryan said the teen is "very listenable" but that her "biggest hurdle" is hitting some of the high notes, adding that he isn't sure if her voice is ready yet.

"I think the right producer right now could take your voice and cut a hit album on you right now, but in this competition I think you're gonna get swallowed up a little bit," Bryan explained.

Lionel Richie was a no, telling Camila to "take time and develop" her voice, but with a yes from Perry and Bryan she earned her golden ticket to Hollywood.

Galavis first joined Bachelor Nation on Desiree Hartsock's season of "The Bachelorette" before he became the franchise's first Latino lead, starring in season 18 of "The Bachelor."

His season ended with him choosing Nikki Ferrell, but the couple broke up later that year.