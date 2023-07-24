"Bachelor" alum Raven Gates received quite the birthday present on Sunday -- the birth of her second child with "Bachelorette" alum Adam Gottschalk.
Sharing a video of herself walking into the hospital in an Instagram Stories post, Gates wrote, "Literal BIRTHday."
"It just hit me -- 32 years ago my mom was headed to the hospital with me! Super special sharing a birthday with this baby, but what a full circle moment that my mom also did this on the same day," she added.
Another post shows Gottschalk rocking the newborn back and forth. "All went well," Gates captioned the video.
The couple have yet to reveal the name or sex of their new bundle of joy.
Gates and Gottschalk, who met and fell in love on season 4 of "Bachelor in Paradise" and married in April 2021, are already parents to 1-year-old son Gates.