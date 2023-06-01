Former "Bachelorette" star Andi Dorfman has given out her final rose and officially said "I do" to fiance Blaine Hart in Sorrento, Italy.
Speaking with People, Dorfman shared, "Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that's like a dream come true to me."
The bride and groom exchanged heartfelt handwritten vows in front of 75 of their nearest and dearest at the Conca del Sogno Beach Club on Wednesday, according to the outlet.
The couple also shared photos from their three-day wedding celebration with People
In March 2022, Dorfman shared news of her engagement on Instagram, along with a sweet picture of the couple smooching on the beach.
"WORTH THE WAIT!!!!" she wrote in all caps, along with the ring emoji.
Dorfman first entered the spotlight during Juan Pablo Galavis' season of "The Bachelor" in 2014. She went on to become the lead for season 10 of "The Bachelorette," where she got engaged to winner Josh Murray. They announced their split in 2015.