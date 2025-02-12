Since it opened a few years ago, Sphere in Las Vegas has hosted several legendary rock bands -- but now it's time for a boy band to take over.
The Backstreet Boys have announced a summer residency at the venue starting July 11 and running through July 27. Called "Into the Millennium," the show will focus on the group's 1999 album "Millennium," which features song like "I Want It That Way" and "Larger Than Life," as well as several more of the group's greatest hits.
The performances will be "enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere's revolutionary immersive technology," according to the announcement.
Dates include July 11-13, July 18-20 and July 25-27.
You can sign up for an artist presale to purchase tickets now through Monday, Feb. 17 at 10 p.m. PT here.
For the first six shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. PT, and the artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m. PT. General onsale begins Friday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. PT.
For the last three shows, the Backstreet Boys Fan Club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. PT and the artist presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. PT. General onsale begins Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. PT.
Tickets -- including VIP concert and hotel packages via Vibee -- can be purchased here.