Bad Bunny is showing his love for Puerto Rico.
On Monday, the Puerto Rican singer announced a 21-show residency, No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, kicking off this summer.
The announcement noted that the first nine shows of the residency are "reserved exclusively for Puerto Rico residents."
"Thanks to the music and the love you all have given me, I've had the privilege of traveling and performing in different parts of the world," Bad Bunny said in Spanish in an Instagram video announcing the residency, going on to discuss all of the places he would like to perform.
He concluded the video by saying, "For now, I'm in Puerto Rico, I'm home, I'm having a good time, and if I'm being honest, I don't want to leave here."
The residency, which kicks off July 11 and ends Aug. 24, will feature shows from the three-time Grammy Award winner each weekend, Fridays through Sundays.
For Puerto Rico residents, tickets for the first nine shows will go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 15, and will be available for in-person purchase at locations throughout Puerto Rico.
For global fans, ticket registration for shows beginning Aug. 1 is open now and will close Jan. 14.
The tour will support Bad Bunny's sixth studio album "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOTos," which dropped Jan. 5.