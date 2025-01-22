Bailey Zimmerman is apologizing for a recent performance he says he was "too drunk to play."
The up-and-coming country music star shared a video message to his fans in a Jan. 21 Instagram post regarding his Jan. 18 set at the Crash My Playa festival in Mexico, which he said had been "eatin' me alive."
"I was always raised up to hit my problems head-on and never to lie and always be truthful and honest -- even when you're embarrassed," Zimmerman began. "Last weekend, down in Cancun, Mexico, I'm sure everybody's seen the videos of me playing absolutely awful and singing absolutely awful."
"I feel like you guys deserve an explanation from me because you've had my back through the highs and lows and through every mistake," he continued. "What happened was, I decided to drink that day, which was a mistake, and I got up onstage and I was too drunk to play, and I sang awful, I played awful, nobody got the show that they wanted or paid for, and I'm disappointed in myself."
Zimmerman went on to say that he's "talked about God since day one" and that this incident "was an awful representation of that."
To those he said were embarrassed of his recent performance, Zimmerman added, "I'm embarrassed as well, and I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that this never happens ever again, and I want to show you guys the person that I truly am."
Zimmerman ended his post by asking "for a little bit of grace" and said "I'm sorry."
In the caption for his post, the "Holy Smokes" singer wrote, "I'm human."
Zimmerman recently announced he's headed out on his New to Country Tour this summer. The tour kicks off in June and wraps in September.