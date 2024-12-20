Ben Stiller added a new entry to his already impressive resume Friday as the star of SZA's music video for her new song "Drive."
As teased in a trailer earlier this week on SZA's socials, Stiller is seen lip-syncing the lyrics to "Drive" while driving down a road in the middle of the night. Eventually, he gets out of his moving car and dances beside it -- aka "ghost riding the whip."
There's something magical about seeing Stiller vibing and leaning in while mouthing lyrics like "All my exes still love me / Call me up, he wanna freak" behind the wheel.
SZA eventually makes an appearance toward the end, rocking the bug-like prosthetics seen on the cover of "SOS Deluxe: LANA," the expanded edition of her critically acclaimed 2022 album "SOS," as her song "Crybaby" begins to play.
Watch the music video here.
"Drive" is the 13th song off SZA's new album, which is out now and also includes the Grammy-nominated track "Saturn," "30 For 30" (with Kendrick Lamar)," "Scorsese Baby Daddy" and more.