Just days after the release of her latest album, "Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé is releasing even more new music.

The superstar singer has dropped a remix of "Texas Hold 'Em," the hit song from "Cowboy Carter" that debuted during the Super Bowl.

The "Texas Hold 'Em (Pony Up) Remix," appeared on her social media overnight and can be heard on YouTube and streaming services now.

The latest version of the song includes a new verse and melody to add on to the popularity of the original "Texas Hold 'Em" tune.

Beyonce accepts the Innovator Award onstage during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images, FILE

"Woke up this mornin', my heart keeps racin' straight to the bottom, we all need salvation," Beyoncé sings in the new second verse.

"Cowboy Carter," Beyoncé's eighth studio album, was released March 29, and became the most streamed album on Spotify in a single day for 2024.