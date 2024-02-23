Dolly Parton is giving Beyoncé a warm welcome to the country music family.

The "Jolene" singer, 78, took to social media on Thursday to send Beyoncé, 42, some love and celebrate her new single, "Texas Hold 'Em," debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," Parton wrote. "So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single."

"Can't wait to hear the full album!" she continued, signing the post "Love, Dolly."

Fans took to the comments to praise the move as "legends supporting legends" or "queens supporting queens," while others suggested the two beloved singers join forces for a collaboration.

Beyoncé dropped two new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," during the Super Bowl earlier this month. "16 Carriages" also made it onto Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, debuting at No. 9.

That wasn't the only surprise the singer had for fans, as she also announced that "Act II," the follow-up to her 2022 album "Renaissance," would drop March 29.