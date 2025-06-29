Beyoncé experienced a frightening moment during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.
While performing “16 Carriages” Saturday night in a car prop suspended above the audience, the vehicle suddenly stopped and tilted mid-air, prompting the singer to momentarily pause her performance.
“Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop,” Beyoncé can be heard saying in a video obtained by ABC News, just before the music was cut.
“Thank you for your patience,” she added.
The crowd erupted in cheers to show their support as the car was slowly lowered back to the stage. In the video, Beyoncé is seen gripping one of the support cables while suspended in the air.
After safely returning to the stage, she finished her performance of “16 Carriages” and addressed the audience.
"I wanna thank y'all for loving me," she said. "If ever I fall, I know y'all will catch me."
Later that night, Beyoncé's company, Parkwood Entertainment, released a statement via Instagram story confirming the incident.
“Tonight in Houston, at NRG stadium, a technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyoncé uses to circle the stadium, and see her fans up close, to tilt,” the statement read. “She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”
Beyoncé has since shared photos from the concert, including an image of the mishap, writing in the caption, “I love you, Houston.”
ABC News has reached out to her representative for additional comment.
The Cowboy Carter tour, in support of Beyoncé's eighth studio album of the same name, kicked off in April at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Following a stop in France, the tour arrived in Houston over the weekend and will continue in Maryland and Georgia before wrapping in Nevada at the end of July.