The third installment in the beloved "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" franchise will arrive later this year.

According to an announcement from Focus Features, the film will be directed by and star Nia Vardalos. John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan will also star in the film.

It's unclear what the plot of the film is and what the characters will be up to, but Vardalos said in a statement to Focus Features that the Portokalos clan will reunite in Greece.

Focus Features The cast of the upcoming "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" movie.

"We filmed our family reunion entirely in Greece, which was thrilling for us all," she said. "Plus, we ate for free."

Vardalos, who announced last year that she would be directing the film, took to Instagram and wrote in a post, "Thasssssssright!!! You are all invited to the big fat family reunion!!... Here we go! #mybigfatgreekwedding3!! The original band is back together."

Last year, she shared a photo from filming on set in Greece.

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3" is also produced by Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman.

"'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' has brought audiences joy for twenty-one years," Wilson said in a statement. "I'm so happy that more joy is on the way."

The first "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" film was released in 2002. It followed the story of Toula Porokalos (Vardalos), an unmarried 30-year-old woman working at her family's Greek restaurant. She meets Ian Miller (Corbett) and falls in love.

In 2016, the second installment in the franchise was released and followed Toula as a mother to daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris).