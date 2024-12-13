Taylor Swift got a special present on the eve of her 35th birthday: the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins ever.
Swift took home 10 awards at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Thursday night including the biggest prize of the evening, the top artist award. The awards brought her career total to 49 wins, making her the most decorated artist in Billboard Music Awards history.
The "Fortnight" singer didn't attend the show, but shared in a video message, "Thank you to the fans, because Billboard is counting your stuff. They're counting what you listen to, the albums that you're passionate about. I count these as fan-voted awards, because you guys are the ones who care about our albums and come see us in concert. Everything that's happened with the Eras Tour and 'The Tortured Poets Department,' I just have to say thank you."
"It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I've made, and the fact that you've cared so much about my music," she continued. "This is, like, the nicest early birthday present you could have given me. So, thank you very much. I love it. It's exactly what I wanted."
Other winners included Zach Bryan with five wins, Morgan Wallen with four and Shaboozey with three. Also taking home three wins: Elevation Worship, Bad Bunny and Drake, who now has 42 career wins in total, second only to Swift.
First-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla and Chappell Roan.
Beyoncé won her first cross-genre BBMA for top country female artist for her landmark "Cowboy Carter" album. After being snubbed by the CMA Awards, Beyoncé became the most-nominated artist at the Grammys this year with 11 nods for her country offering, bringing her total to 99 career nominations.
Here is the complete list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: Taylor Swift
Top New Artist: Chappell Roan
Top Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer: Jack Antonoff
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist: Shaboozey
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist: Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist: SZA
Top R&B Male Artist: Tommy Richman
Top R&B Female Artist: SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist: Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist: Drake
Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
Top Rap Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Touring Artist: Travis Scott
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Beyoncé
Top Country Duo/Group: The Red Clay Strays
Top Country Touring Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist: Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group: Linkin Park
Top Hard Rock Artist: Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist: Coldplay
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist: KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group: Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist: Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist: Stray Kids
Top K-Pop Touring Artist: SEVENTEEN
Top Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Charli XCX
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: CeCe Winans
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Taylor Swift, "The Tortured Poets Department"
Top Soundtrack: "Trolls: Band Together"
Top R&B Album: Chris Brown, "11:11"
Top Rap Album: Drake, "For All the Dogs"
Top Country Album: Zach Bryan, "Zach Bryan"
Top Rock Album: Noah Kahan, "Stick Season"
Top Hard Rock Album: Sleep Token, "Take Me Back To Eden"
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana"
Top K-Pop Album: Jung Kook, "GOLDEN"
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Charli XCX, "BRAT"
Top Christian Album: Elevation Worship, "CAN YOU IMAGINE?"
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine, "The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02"
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song: Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
Top Streaming Song: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Top Radio Song: Teddy Swims, "Lose Control"
Top Selling Song: Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Top Collaboration: Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help"
Top Billboard Global 200 Song: Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song: Benson Boone, "Beautiful Things"
Top R&B Song: Tommy Richman, "MILLION DOLLAR BABY"
Top Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"
Top Country Song: Shaboozey, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Top Rock Song: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, "I Remember Everything"
Top Hard Rock Song: Falling In Reverse ft. Jelly Roll, "All My Life"
Top Latin Song: FloyyMenor and Cris MJ, "Gata Only"
Top Global K-Pop Song: Jung Kook, "Standing Next to You"
Top Afrobeats Song: Tyla, "Water"
Top Dance/Electronic Song: Dua Lipa, "Houdini"
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown and Chandler Moore, "Praise"
Top Gospel Song: CeCe Winans, "That's My King"