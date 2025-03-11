Billy Joel is postponing several upcoming tour dates to "recover from recent surgery."
A statement shared to the "Piano Man" singer's Instagram page assured fans that he is on the mend, but stated that his health is his current priority.
"Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition," the statement began. "The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."
The statement continued, "Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025."
A message from Joel was also included at the end.
"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," he said. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
North American dates in Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, Salt Lake City, Charlotte and Milwaukee have been affected by the postponement, as have dates in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Liverpool, England. With the exception of the Detroit show with Stevie Nicks, which has been moved to Nov. 15, rescheduled shows will now take place in 2026. Current tickets will be good for the new dates.
A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.
Joel's tour follows the end of his 10-year residency at New York's Madison Square Garden, which sold nearly 2 million tickets and earned nearly $267 million between 2014 and 2024.