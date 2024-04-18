Country music star Blake Shelton is opening up about the how parenthood has affected him.

Shelton said since taking on the stepdad role to Gwen Stefani's children, he has been changed "in every possible way," according to a recent interview with ET.

Since marrying Stefani in 2021, Shelton officially became a stepdad to her three children Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whom Stefani shares with her ex-husband, British band Bush's singer and guitarist Gavin Rossdale.

"I learned quickly, not because anything happened, but just, you know, reading the room, you've really got [to think], 'I have to take a step back,'" said Shelton, explaining how parenting made him grow selfless. "When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid... I think, if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

Shelton expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with People in 2022.

"They've taught me something about myself that I never knew: I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy," Shelton said at the time. "I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

"It's a different kind of self-worth," he added. "Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you."

In this Oct. 19, 2023, file photo, Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Honoring Gwen Stefani, in Hollywood, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, FILE

The "A Guy with a Girl" singer also shared with ET the pride he takes in being able to expose his stepchildren to his lane of country culture.

"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," he said. "Whether it's music, whether it's literally getting out, getting their hands in the dirt or being out on the ranch, seeing the animals, whatever, you know? I absolutely love being the person that gets to introduce them to that stuff."

Shelton and Stefani tied the knot on July 3, 2021, in an intimate ceremony on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

"July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!" wrote Stefani in an Instagram post sharing photos of their big day at the time.