The popular fantasy book series, "From Blood and Ash," is getting the television treatment.
The rights for a new television series, based on the New York Times bestseller by Jennifer L. Armentrout, has been acquired by Sony Pictures Television, sources say.
The upcoming series will include five "From Blood and Ash" books: "Blood and Ash," "A Kingdom of Flesh and Fire," "The Crown of Gilded Bones, "The War of Two Queens" and "A Soul of Ash and Blood."
Armentrout's books follow Poppy, a Maiden who was "chosen from birth to usher in a new era," according to a synopsis.
"The life of the Maiden is solitary," a synopsis for "From Blood and Ash" continues. As Poppy waits for the day of her Ascension, she meets Hawke, "a golden-eyed guard honor bound" who "incites her anger, makes her question everything she believes in, and tempts her with the forbidden."
"Forsaken by the gods and feared by mortals, a fallen kingdom is rising once more, determined to take back what they believe is theirs through violence and vengeance," the synopsis continues. "And as the shadow of those cursed draws closer, the line between what is forbidden and what is right becomes blurred. Poppy is not only on the verge of losing her heart and being found unworthy by the gods, but also her life when every blood-soaked thread that holds her world together begins to unravel."
In November, Armentrout announced the sixth book in the "Blood and Ash" series: "The Primal of Blood and Bone." It will arrive on June 10, 2025.
Armentrout took to Instagram to share the news about the television adaptation of her popular books and said, "it's been so hard keeping quiet on this."
"I am so incredibly thrilled to share that Sony immediately jumped in with a strong creative team for the film and TV option," Armentrout said. "I’ve spoken with the team, and I know the story and characters are once more in great hands. Can’t wait to share more with you!"
In 2021, Armentrout released "A Shadow in the Ember," the first book in her "Flesh and Fire" series, a spin-off prequel for "Blood and Ash," which is set in the same universe. The "Flesh and Fire" series also includes "A Light in the Flame," "A Fire in the Flesh" and "Born of Blood and Ash."