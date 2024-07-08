Bestselling author Rebecca Yarros, who is known for the Empyrean series, which includes "Fourth Wing" and its sequel "Iron Flame," has revealed the cover of the third novel in the series, "Onyx Storm."
Yarros revealed the cover for the highly anticipated fantasy novel Monday.
"It's amazing to be back with these characters again," Yarros stated in a press release.
"After three books, we're on an incredible journey together and I've loved expanding the world around them as they discover more about it," her statement continued. "I can't wait for readers to see what Violet, Xaden, and the rest of the quadrant have in store for them in Onyx Storm."
"Onyx Storm" arrives Jan. 21, 2025.
Yarros previously announced the title of the upcoming third book exclusively on "Good Morning America" in March.
"Good Morning America! I'm excited to finally announce that the third book in the Empyrean series will be released Jan. 21, 2025," Yarros said. "I can't tell you much yet, but I can tell you the title: 'Onyx Storm.'"
"There will be politics, new adventures, old enemies and, of course, dragons," she added. "I can't wait to share more details with you later."
Yarros released "Fourth Wing," the first book in the Empyrean series, in April 2023.
The book novel became an instant bestseller and also exploded on TikTok. Its sequel, "Iron Flame," was released in November 2023. Following "Onyx Storm," Yarros plans to release two more books in the Empyrean series.