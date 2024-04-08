Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" is the unofficial anthem of solar eclipse day.

Searches for the top 10 hit have spiked 50% in the last week approaching Monday's total solar eclipse, according to music streaming service Spotify.

Even though "Total Eclipse of the Heart" was released over 40 years ago, Tyler told "Good Morning America" she's not tired of singing the Grammy-nominated song.

Singer Bonnie Tyler performs live on stage during a concert at the Schloss Oranienburg, July 31, 2022, in Oranienburg, Germany. Frank Hoensch/Redferns via Getty Images, FILE

"I still get excited when I hear the song on the radio," Tyler said. "Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and I never get tired of singing it."

Tyler also called "Total Eclipse of the Heart," which was written by the late composer and lyricist Jim Steinman, "an amazing song."

"Jim Steinman wrote the most iconic songs for me, for Meat Loaf or Celine Dion. In fact, ['Total Eclipse of the Heart'] was offered to me before Celine Dion. When I first heard it, I thought, 'Oh my God, this song is amazing,'" Tyler recalled. "You know, I couldn't believe he was giving it to me."

This year, Tyler said she'll be traveling on a plane during the total solar eclipse and will likely miss the in-person viewing, but she is set to play her iconic song Tuesday as she takes the stage on tour in Finland.