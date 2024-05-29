Brad Pitt and George Clooney are teaming up once again in the new film "Wolfs."
A trailer for the action comedy, largely set to Frank Sinatra's "My Way," debuted online Wednesday, featuring the A-listers and "Ocean's Eleven" franchise co-stars as professional fixers who are both hired for the same job.
As the synopsis teases, the "two 'lone wolves' are forced to work together" as they "find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither of them expected."
"How long have you been partners?" Austin Abrams asks Pitt and Clooney. "You got like the same clothes, kinda talk the same. Like basically the same guy."
Clearly irritated -- but only proving the point -- the two respond, in unison, "We're not partners."
"So you're secret partners," Abrams -- who pulls off an impressive slow-motion flip over a speeding car at one point in the trailer -- later asks the fixers, getting yet another simultaneous denial.
The film also stars Amy Ryan and Poorna Jagannathan. It's written and directed by Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the MCU's Tom Holland-starring Spider-Man trilogy.
"Wolfs" opens in theaters Sept. 20.