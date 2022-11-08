The first trailer for Darren Aronofsky's highly anticipated film, "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, has arrived.

Fraser's performance in the film, which is based on the award-winning play by Samuel D. Hunter, has already been widely praised by critics. Many believe it will lead him to Oscar gold.

In the film, Fraser undergoes a physical transformation -- with the help of prosthetic suit -- to play a reclusive school teacher who is living with obesity. His character is working to mend his relationship with his estranged teenage daughter and reconnect with her.

"Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?" Fraser's Charlie says in the trailer with tears in his eyes.

As he watches the world from his window and flashes back to memories of his estranged daughter when she was a child, his struggling character continues, "People are amazing."

The trailer intercuts scenes from the "Black Swan" director's film with glowing review blurbs on Fraser's "utter triumph" on screen.

The movie has already earned him a marathon standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and awards from the Toronto and Santa Barbara International Film Festivals.

Sadie Sink stars as Charlie's now-adult daughter Ellie, with whom he's trying to make amends.