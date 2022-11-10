Brendan Fraser is joining the likes of Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, J.K. Simmons and Jean Smart for a virtual table read of the holiday classic "It's a Wonderful Life."

The event is the third annual fundraiser of its kind benefiting the Los Angeles-based Ed Asner Family Center, which serves individuals with disabilities and their families, and will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 5 p.m. ET.

Per the announcement, the "one-night-only live broadcast will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner" and raise funds for the family center created in the late comedian's name, which is described as "providing community enrichment and mental health support to neurodivergent and special needs families."

Herbert Dorfman/Corbis via Getty Images A scene from "It's A Wonderful Life."

"It's a Wonderful Life" is a 1946 holiday film starring Jimmy Stewart as George Bailey, a depressed businessman who wonders if his friends and family would be better off if he never existed. An angel visits George on Christmas Eve and shows him what things would be like if he had never been born.

Other members of the virtual table read's cast include Ken Jeong, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Ben Mankiewicz and more.

Tom Bergeron is hosting the event, which will also feature surprise musical performances, a live interactive auction and a live Q&A with the cast.

This year's table read will also honor Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann for their "commitment to elevating the conversation surrounding special needs individuals."