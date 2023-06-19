"Ginny and Georgia" star Brianne Howey is a mom.
Over the weekend, the actress, 33, shared a photo of herself enjoying some skin-to-skin time with her newborn baby.
"My whole world just got a whole lot sweeter. And smaller," she wrote in the caption. "Welcome my little love 💛."
In the comments, Howey's "Ginny and Georgia" co-star Antonia Gentry, who plays her daughter on the show, wrote "OH MY GOD CONGRATULATIONS."
Howey, who married Matt Ziering in 2021, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March.
"My forever new +1," she wrote in the caption at the time.
The actress has portrayed Georgia Miller in the hit Netflix drama series "Ginny and Georgia" for two seasons. The show follows Georgia, Gentry's character Ginny and their family in a picturesque town, as they search for a fresh start after Georgia's husband dies.
Last month it was announced that the show would be back for two more seasons.