Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have welcomed their first baby together!

The Grammy-winning singer, 54, announced the happy news in an Instagram post Sunday, just in time for Father's Day, a coincidence that didn't go unnoticed.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day ♥️," Anthony wrote in both Spanish and English, alongside a black-and-white photo of him cradling his newborn in his arm.

PHOTO: Marc Anthony posted this photo on Instagram on June 18, 2023.
marcanthony/Instagram
Marc Anthony posted this photo on Instagram on June 18, 2023.
Anthony and Ferreira, the former Miss Paraguay title holder in 2021, married at the end of January and revealed they were expecting in a special Valentine's Day post.

PHOTO: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Febr. 23, 2023 in Miami.
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images, FILE
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira attend the 35th Premio Lo Nuestro at Miami-Dade Arena on Febr. 23, 2023 in Miami.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!!" the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, adding in Spanish, "Thank you God for such a blessing in our lives."

PHOTO: Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony visit the Empire State Building on Dec. 5, 2022 in New York City.
John Lamparski/Getty Images, FILE
Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony visit the Empire State Building on Dec. 5, 2022 in New York City.

Ferreira, 24, also shared photos in May of a surprise baby shower celebration, featuring animal-themed decorations.

"A special afternoon celebrating the arrival of my baby 🤍 Thank you for such a beautiful surprise 💫 Baby Muñiz Ferreira!!" the excited mom wrote in Spanish in the accompanying Instagram caption at the time.

Anthony is also the father of twins, Emme and Max, who he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. He is also a dad to Cristian and Ryan, his sons with former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres.