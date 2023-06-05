“My schedule was very demanding, from waking up between 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and ensuring that my son was fed, his homework was completed... I probably didn't go to bed until 12 a.m., maybe 1 a.m. every night, just to wake back up and do it all over again,” Desmond Durham told “Good Morning America.” “But I knew the dream was real,” he said.