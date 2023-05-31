Sometimes it’s the little things that can mean the most.
One dad-daughter duo is going viral for their after-school handshake tradition, which has since garnered over 1.3 million views on TikTok.
“It was the night before the video and I was tucking my daughter into bed, as I kissed her goodnight and walked out of the room she whispered, ‘Dad, can you walk up to pick me up tomorrow so we can do the handshake for all my friends to see?’” Mason Smith told “Good Morning America.” “I of course said ‘yes.’”
Smith, 30, said his wife helped record the video that was posted to his TikTok account, “DadSocial.”
“Now my daughter loves to show her friends not only the handshake, but also the video of it as well,” he said.
Smith said that, even before the awesome handshake, he and his daughter Berkeley, 6, have always had their special “things” together.
“Little winks, fist bumps, toe taps, etc., but when my daughter was five, she saw a football coach and one of his players do a cool handshake and she looked over at me and said, ‘Can we make one of those?’” said Smith.
- 1November 10, 2020
- 2April 3, 2023
- 3
Smith said since the moment they created the handshake, the two will do it almost every day.
“I let her create the entire thing just the way she wanted,” he said.