The Boss is showing some love to his leading man.
Bruce Springsteen recently visited Jeremy Allen White on the set of 20th Century Studios' Springsteen biopic "Deliver Me from Nowhere," embracing the actor, who was seen wearing wearing classic Springsteen attire.
In the photos, White is dressed all in black, including a black leather jacket similar to the one Springsteen has worn throughout his career. The legendary musician, meanwhile, is seen wearing flannel and denim.
The movie, which is set for release in 2025, chronicles the creation of Springsteen's 1982 album "Nebraska" and is adapted from the Warren Zanes book of the same name.
Springsteen recently told The Telegraph that he knew White could do the job after watching him play chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in FX on Hulu's "The Bear," the Emmy-winning role for which White is most famous.
"I only had to see him on 'The Bear' and I knew he was the right guy, because he had that interior life, but he also had a little swagger,” Springsteen said.
White called Springsteen "the greatest guy" while discussing his preparations to play the iconic musician in an August interview with GQ.
"Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him, and he's just the greatest guy," said White, who added that he was working with a "talented" team who was preparing him to play Springsteen.
In addition to White, "Deliver Me from Nowhere" stars Jeremy Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, Sir Stephen Graham and Johnny Cannizzaro. The film is directed by Scott Cooper.
