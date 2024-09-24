The trailer for Bruce Springsteen's upcoming documentary has arrived.
On Tuesday, the trailer for "Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" was released, and "Good Morning America" got a first look at the full-length trailer.
The trailer opens with Springsteen sharing how performing has been a part of who he is since he was 16 years old. He said that it is "how I justify my existence on Earth."
It then shows an in-depth look of Springsteen and the E Street Band with clips of their performances from their world tour singing all the hits, including "Born in the USA" and "Born to Run."
The upcoming film will also feature behind-the-scenes footage from their tour and special moments from band rehearsals and backstage, as well as interviews with Springsteen and the band.
Some of the topics that will be explored include members who have died or left the band.
"Time moves quickly when you are on the road, there's no getting over the losses in the band," Springsteen says in the trailer. "Same lineup for 40 years."
"You never get over the guys you played with for that long," he added.
The tour, which kicked off in February 2023, was briefly postponed in September 2023 when Springsteen was treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease. Show dates were rescheduled for 2024 with dates beginning in March.
He also postponed several shows in May due to "vocal issues."
Despite his health conditions, the singer said that he plans on performing "until the wheels come off."
"For as long as the audience will follow me," he said. "It's my job."
"Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band" begins streaming on Oct. 25 on Hulu and Disney+.
And don't miss Springsteen's interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor George Stephanopoulos in the primetime special Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets," which airs on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News and "Good Morning America."