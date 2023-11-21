A BTS docuseries is coming soon to Disney+.

The project, titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," is an eight-part docuseries about the mega-popular K-pop group's 10-year career, including all of the challenges they've faced on their road to global pop domination, their solo work and looking ahead to their reunion in 2025.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" promises to feature never-before-seen moments with members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

The series will cover the group's origin, as well as their their first concerts, their debuts at the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, their experiences speaking at the United Nations and more.

The docuseries also shines a light on the group's personal side, including their initial meeting, how they felt isolated during COVID and lighter moments they shared together throughout the years.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" will launch with two episodes on Dec. 20, followed by two additional episodes dropping every Wednesday. The titles of the episodes are as follows:

Episode 1 – The Beginning

Episode 2 – Adolescence

Episode 3 – Pursuit of Happiness

Episode 4 – Disconnected

Episode 5 – Welcome!

Episode 6 – Begin and Again

Episode 7 – Still Purple

Episode 8 – Promise For Tomorrow

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."