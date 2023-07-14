Jung Kook of BTS kicked off the 2023 "GMA" Summer Concert Series with an epic performance on Friday.
The global pop star performed his highly anticipated, first official global solo debut single, "Seven," which was also released Friday.
Jung Kook called it "amazing" to collaborate with Latto on the song, saying the rapper was the "perfect fit" for it.
"I love how the song and music video turned out," he added.
As for what he said his fellow BTS bandmates think of his new music, Jung Kook said "they loved it."
The concert in New York City's Central Park had to be evacuated due to severe weather, including lightning, but the singer taped his performances due to the inclement weather.
He opened the set with a performance of his BTS solo single, "Euphoria," from 2018.
Watch Jung Kook perform "Euphoria" on "GMA":
Next up he took to the stage to perform "Seven."
Watch Jung Kook perform "Seven" on "GMA":
Closing out his set, Jung Kook performed the BTS smash hit "Dynamite."
Watch Jung Kook perform "Dynamite" on "GMA":
