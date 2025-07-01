ARMY, rejoice! BTS is officially back.
The K-pop superstars announced Tuesday they'll be returning with new music and a world tour in spring of 2026.
BTS has been on hiatus since 2022, allowing all seven members -- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook -- to serve their mandatory military service in South Korea.
The members revealed in a Weverse livestream that they'll be heading to the United States in July to start work on the new album.
"We'll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year," the group said in a statement. "Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member's thoughts and ideas. We're approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started."
They added, "We're also planning a world tour alongside the new album. We'll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you're as excited as we are."
Their first-ever live album, "PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LIVE," will arrive July 18.