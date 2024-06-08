Camila Alves McConaughey and her daughter shared a sweet matching moment this week in New York City.
The model and wife of actor Matthew McConaughey made a stylish entrance on Thursday at the Hermès Birkin event with her 14-year-old daughter, Vida.
Camila Alves McConaughey, 41, wore a red maxi skirt and crop top set with a textured pattern and scalloped edges. She completed her ensemble with black heels, a sleek black clutch, gold bangles and a gold necklace.
Vida, also in red, wore a mini-skirt and a cropped zip-up jacket. She opted for black ballet flats to complement the duo's matching styles.
The McConaugheys, parents to three children, share two sons in addition to Vida: Levi, 15, and Livingston, 10.
The following day, Camila took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and Vida entering the Hermès runway show.
"Very special attending @hermes show with my daughter in NYC…thank you for welcoming us with such care and love!" Camila wrote in the caption. "The show was amazing!"
The entire McConaughey family was seen together this past April for the 12th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas, to help raise money for nonprofit organizations that empower kids.
Matthew McConaughey is a co-founder of the annual fundraising gala.