Carrie Underwood and her family are safe after a fire on her family's property, a spokesperson for the singer told "Good Morning America" in a statement.
The fire, which broke out on Sunday night at Underwood's Tennessee property in Leiper's Fork/Hillsboro in Williamson County, was quickly contained, according to the statement, and "there was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."
According to a media release from Williamson County fire/rescue, all eight of its stations were dispatched to a fire alarm in District 21 (Leiper's Fork/Hillsboro) and one crew arrived on scene "to find flames coming from the garage."
"Within seconds, the call was upgraded to a structure fire," the media release continued. "The homeowner reported that a UTV was on fire next to the garage" and a "handline was pulled from the first due fire apparatus to control the flames."
When more personnel arrived on scene, "crews were able to check for fire extension inside the walls," according to the media release.
A water supply from a 10,000-gallon reservoir on the property helped extinguish the fire quickly and helped prevent spread into the home, according to the media release. Firefighters were also unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a post shared on X by Williamson County Fire/Rescue on Sunday night. The department also shared images of fire crew and trucks that responded to the call.
Before the fire broke, Underwood took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with her sheep: Gray and Gary.
The award-winning singer is expected to return to Las Vegas this summer for her residency at Resorts World.
She recently attended the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York City.