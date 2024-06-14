Carrie Underwood is getting her glow on.
The country superstar was hard to miss at the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala on Thursday in New York City.
She shined bright for the red carpet in a sparkling high-low dress that featured a silver metallic bodice top and a ruffled embroidered bottom.
Underwood's look was complete with layered necklaces, bracelets and silver platform heels.
The "Church Bells" singer kept her glam in line with her look by wearing a smoky eye look with a hint of metallic sparkle near her tear ducts, shiny neutral-toned gloss on her lips and glowing blush paired with luminous skin.
Underwood was in attendance with several others such as Keith Urban and Kevin Bacon to celebrate and honore the writers behind some of the music industry's most iconic hits.
"The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first," said Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers in a press release ahead of the gala. "Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch ... nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter."
Some honorees included notables such as SZA who was given the Hal David Starlight Award which honors her impact on the music industry through original songwriting.
Other stylish guests included Diane Warwick, Priscilla Presley, El DeBarge and more.