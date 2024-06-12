Kate Hudson had a special seatmate at Max Mara's resort 2025 show on Tuesday: her son.
Ryder Robinson, 20, whom the actress shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, attended the show with his mom at Palazzo Ducale in Venice, Italy.
While Hudson was hard to miss in full glam and a black, belted long-sleeved dress that featured a deep-V neckline and high slit, her son kept things a bit more casual in a black-and-white gingham top with a white T-shirt worn underneath, black pants and Birkenstocks.
In addition to Hudson and her son, several other familiar faces were sitting front and center at the fashion label's latest show. Among those notables were Brie Larson, Yara Shahidi, Alexa Chung and several others.
Larson wore wore a navy pinstripe romper, while Shahidi opted for a neutral blazer paired with matching shorts. Both women wore the same strappy heeled sandals.
According to an Instagram post shared by the brand, Max Mara's Resort 2025 collection was inspired by the rich history and influence of Venice. Many of the looks modeled throughout the show followed the vibes of the historic city.
"Venice's striking allure, shaped by centuries of vibrant culture, inspires the essence of the #MaxMaraResort25 show," the brand wrote in a separate Instagram post.