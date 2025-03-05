Celine Dion gave an impromptu performance of one of her biggest hit songs this week.
During the TGL presented by SoFi match between the Atlanta Drive GC and the Jupiter Links Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Tuesday, Dion broke into song and sang a few lyrics from "My Heart Will Go On."
During an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith, the award-winning singer began singing "My Heart Will Go On" after Smith asked her, "Which song from your catalogue best represents your golf game?"
"OK – the one that comes to mind..." Dion replied, before addressing spectators, who shouted a song. "Oh, some people have suggestions, but that's good."
She replied, singing, "I would say, 'Near… far… wherever....' Come on."
Dion and Smith then continued and sang more of the song.
Off camera, SportsCenter host Matt Barrie referred to the "Titanic" film and said, "Can I get something off my chest? Rose was so selfish to push Jack off the floating door. I've never gotten over that."
Dion's impromptu performance comes months after she performed at last year's Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, where she sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne A L'Amour."
Since then, the singer, who took a step back from performing after her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022, has kept fans updated on social media and has made a few public appearances at several events.
On New Year's Eve, she also shared a message of gratitude toward her fans for their "unwavering support" and touched on the "endless possibilities" in the year ahead.