Celine Dion paid tribute to her late husband René Angélil this week on the ninth anniversary of his death.
On Wednesday, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared a photo to Instagram of her and Angélil's three sons, alongside a heartfelt tribute to him.
"René, we can't believe you've been gone nine years already," Dion wrote. "Not a day goes by that we don't feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I."
"You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me," she continued. "I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you."
The photo shows Dion surrounded by her sons -- René-Charles, who turns 24 this month, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy -- sitting on a couch in white outfits against a festive holiday background.
Dion marked what would have been her and Angélil's 30th wedding anniversary in December, sharing photos from the day they said "I do" in 1994 and signing the post from her and her sons.
Angélil, who was Dion's longtime manager in addition to her husband, died in January 2016 at the age of 73 following a yearslong battle with throat cancer.
Dion opened up about her life and career -- as well as her battle with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder -- in the documentary "I Am: Celine Dion," which was released in June.