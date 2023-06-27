On Monday, June 26, The Hollywood Walk of Fame revealed its "Class of 2024," announcing who will be honored with a star.
Late actor Chadwick Boseman is among the honorees in the film category and will be honored with a posthumous star.
Other selections in the motion pictures category include Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, "Wonder Woman" lead Gal Gadot, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, "Dungeons & Dragons" star Chris Pine, actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal, actress Christina Ricci and Chris Meledandri, the CEO of Illumination Entertainment.
In the TV category, honorees include Emmy winners Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek"), "Scandal" star Kerry Washington and "Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph.
"Saved by the Bell" star Mario Lopez and "The Office" producer Michael Schur will also be honored, as well as sportscaster Jim Nantz, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, the co-hosts of the Spanish language television show "El Gordo y La Flaca."
Additionally, Jane Krakowski will be given a star in the live theaters/live performance category.
"The Mandalorian" star and director Carl Weathers will be honored with a star in the Sports Entertainment category, along with tennis legend Billie Jean King.
Information on when the respective stars' ceremonies will be -- including honored recording artists -- is forthcoming.