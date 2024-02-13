Channing Tatum had an anime-filled night out with his daughter Everly over the weekend, and the duo showed off inspired looks for the special occasion.

The "Magic Mike" actor, 43, and Everly, 10, stepped out at the world premiere of Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training" film at Regal Union Square on Feb. 10 in New York City.

Tatum -- one of our favorite girl dads -- and Everly posed for photos at the event between two characters from the anime film, Tanjiro Kamado and his sister Nezuko Kamado.

Tanjiro, Channing Tatum, Everly Tatum and Nezuko Kamado attend the World Tour Premiere Of Crunchyroll's "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba - To The Hashira Training-" at Regal Union Square on Feb. 10, 2024 in New York City. Craig Barritt/Getty Images, FILE

The "Step Up" actor donned Tanjiro's iconic black-and-green checkered haori while Everly rocked a butterfly-patterned haori worn by the character Shinobu Kocho.

Tatum shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. He is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training" arrives in theaters Feb. 23.