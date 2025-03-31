Chappell Roan is opening up about the idea of becoming a parent at her age.
The "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" singer told "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper that all of her friends that have kids are "in hell," during a podcast on March 26.
In recent days, comments were split among people who agreed with the sentiment and those who felt parenting brings a new dimension of joy to life.
Roan first broached the subject when asked by Cooper if she is still close with her friends from home.
"I am. They're really awesome. We have such different lives. A lot of them are married with children, and they have their own houses -- and I don't know when that's going to happen to me," she shared.
When asked if that was a future she saw for herself, Roan, 27, responded, "I don't know. Part of me is like, is it even going to be legal to marry my wife one day?"
Next, she discussed her observations regarding friends having children.
"All of my friends who have kids are in hell," she said. "I actually don't know anyone who's happy and has children at this age, anyone who has light in their eyes, anyone who has slept."
The "Pink Pony Club" singer's comments seemingly divided her audience, with perspectives from both sides making their case heard in the comments of the podcast clip on TikTok.
"49 year old Mom of grown children. You are not wrong girl! Being a Mom in this country is fucking ROUGH," said one commenter.
Another added, "She is speaking the truth. Being a parent is hell. Why she is getting hate for this is beyond me."
But not everyone shared the Grammy-winner's perspective.
"Having children = greatest honor of my life 🥰," wrote one viewer.
Another added, "I’m a mother and I am the most happiest!"
On the heels of a breakout year, Chappell Roan scored a best new artist win at the Grammys and six total nominations, three of which were for her hit album "Good Luck, Babe!"