Chappell Roan knows how to do a red carpet, and her 2025 Grammy Awards arrival look is the exact type of fairy-tale-meets-drag confection we've come to anticipate and appreciate from her.
The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer wore a frilly, multi-tiered tulle gown that appears to be from the 2003 Jean Paul Gautier spring/summer couture collection.
The dress features images drawing on the works of French impressionist painter Edgar Degas who famously portrayed ballerinas hundreds of times throughout his work.
The vintage ballerina feel of the look shines throughout with large black bows on each shoulder, a feathered headpiece featured in the original runway look, and a matching light blue sheer scarf and opera gloves.
She finished the look with colorful, Victorian-inspired boots and her signature bold makeup featuring thin, high-arched brows and a color palette to reflect the rest of the outfit.
Roan is nominated for six Grammys tonight, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Best New Artist.