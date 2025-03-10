Fresh off her best new artist win at this year's Grammys, Chappell Roan continued her reign as music's rising star with a showstopping appearance at Valentino's Le Méta-Théâtre des Intimités show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
The breakout star arrived to the show in a full-on maximalist look that included a princess-like dress covered in big fluffy florals and tulle. The look also incorporated a black bodice that was complete with a big red bow.
The "Good Luck, Babe!" singer tied the look together further with her signature vibrant, drag-inspired makeup infused with rich hues of blues, pinks and purples.
She posed for cameras in a red bathroom at the show, as several other notables did as well.
Other well-known attendees at Sunday's show included Jared Leto, Parker Posey and Bianca Balti, each bringing their own unique fashion interpretations to the event. Leto embraced his signature eccentric flair in an opulent, tailored coat, while Posey played with a mix of prints in her look.
Valentino's Fall/Winter 2025 collection blended modern intimacy with theatrical grandeur, featuring flowing skirts and intricate lace detailing showcased on models walking through a bathroom-inspired set.
Just ahead, see how stars showed up for the romantic-meets-luxury show.