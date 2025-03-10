Supermodel and media mogul Tyra Banks made a striking appearance at Balenciaga's highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2025 show in Paris.
Dressed in an effortlessly chic all-black ensemble that included a jacket, dress, tights and pumps, she smiled with her eyes -- aka smized -- while posing for cameras at the show.
Banks completed the look with pink eyeshadow, bleached brows and glossy lips. Her dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail.
While Banks certainly turned heads, she wasn't the only notable figure in attendance. Other A-listers who stepped out for the show included Sarah Michelle Gellar, Juyeon of THE BOYZ, Romeo Beckham and Jessica Alba, each bringing their own unique fashion statements to the event.
Scroll down to see all the celebrity arrivals and their standout looks from the night.
Juyeon
The K-pop sensation embraced Balenciaga's cool street-style aesthetic with a logo motorcycle jacket and matching pants.
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star kept it edgy yet elegant in a leather jacket and stacked silver earrings.
Jessica Alba
The actress and entrepreneur stunned in a sophisticated, minimalist ensemble that included a black turtleneck top and a polka-dot scarf tied to her purse.
Romeo Beckham
The second-eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham opted for an effortlessly cool, oversized silhouette.