Kylie Jenner has made her first-ever Paris Fashion Week runway debut in spectacular style.
On Monday, the reality star and beauty mogul walked for the Coperni Spring 2025 show set against the enchanting Sleeping Beauty Castle backdrop at Disneyland Paris.
She strutted, wearing a black sleeveless drop-waist ballgown with matching opera gloves.
Jenner's edgy princess-like ensemble embodied Coperni's signature avant-garde elegance.
To finish the look, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters wore neutral-toned makeup and softly, tousled wavy hair.
Joining the star-studded lineup of familiar faces included Lila Moss, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, who has continued to carve out her own path in the fashion world.
Lila took to the runway in a sheer butter yellow mini dress that included floral appliques throughout.
Her look was paired with washes of pastel eyeshadow and cat-eye liner. She wore here hair long, straight and tucked behind her ears.
Coperni's spring 2025 show appeared to draw inspiration from the fluidity of nature's forms while embracing futuristic elements. The designers played with sharp, structured silhouettes alongside softer, flowing fabrics, reflecting the contrast between organic shapes and tech-driven design.
Disney is the parent company of Hulu, ABC News, and "Good Morning America."