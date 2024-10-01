Zendaya's latest Paris Fashion Week look is giving off main character energy.
The actress was spotted at Louis Vuitton's spring 2025 show wearing a stylish tuxedo jacket that included a white popped collar, cinched waist, a red handkerchief and high shoulder padding. She paired the look with a beige bubble miniskirt and fishnet stockings and black pumps.
In good company with her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya set the look off with a bold red lip, rosy blushed cheeks and a polished updo that showed off streaks of her platinum blonde hair.
The "Challengers" star's look echoed many of the high-fashion '80-style boxy silhouettes seen at Louis Vuitton's recent show.
"Honoring the Maison's historic roots, an emblematic trunk-inspired setting formed the backdrop of @NicolasGhesquiere's latest presentation – within a reflective construct at the iconic Cour Carrée du Louvre," the luxury label captioned a video clip teasing the show.
Other notables in attendance included Cate Blanchett, Cynthia Erivo, Chloë Grace Moretz, Ava DuVernay, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jaden Smith and several others.