Cardi B is back on the Paris Fashion Week scene like she never left.
The "Drip" rapper was spotted in not one, but a parade of distinctly different looks while attending shows.
This marks one of the first public outings for Cardi B following the birth of her third child earlier this month.
In addition to her new baby, she also shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with fellow rapper Offset.
Cardi B was photographed on Thursday wearing a fitted black maxi dress topped with a big fluffy fur coat for the Byredo and Dazed after-party. She added to the look with dark shades and a statement necklace.
Prior to the after-party, she wore a showstopping black mermaid-style dress with accentuated hip ruching for the Messika spring 2025 show The look was perfectly accented with an elegant updo hairstyle.
Cardi B's first look on Thursday gave ultimate fall vibes. She wore a brown wool cape-like coat that had high shoulders for the Rick Owens show.
Ahead of her full-on fashion frenzy on Thursday, Cardi B was spotted on Wednesday at Mugler's show wearing a black suit that included a jacket worn open to expose a plunging neckline and a peplum silhouette. The jacket was paired with a mini skirt, sheer tights and pumps.
What really set the look off was the Grammy Award winner's long, razor sharp, V-shaped bangs, which were worn over her eyes. To keep in line with the edgy look, she also wore black lip liner.
Ahead of Cardi B's Mugler moment, she was also seen at Balmain's Spring/Summer 2025 show with a vastly different ensemble that incorporated a long, green, belted fur coat worn with thick, black platform pumps.
She paired the look with a black leather headband and big gold shell earrings.
For one of Cardi B's first stops in Paris, the Rabanne Spring/Summer 2025 show, she stunned in an alluring gold metallic dress that included a fringed high-low hemline.
Her look was complete with matching gold sandals and long honey-blonde wavy hair.