From a Grammy to jaw-dropping looks, rapper Doechii is truly in her golden era.
Fresh off her appearance at Dsquared2's star-studded 30th anniversary show, the Grammy-winning artist wowed again -- this time at the exclusive Le Grand Dîner du Louvre, where she arrived in a glowing gold gown by Valentino.
The shimmering yellow ochre gown, from Alessandro Michele's "Valentino Vertigineux" Haute Couture Spring 2025 collection, featured a structured princess-like ball gown shape and was embroidered with glistening embellishments that caught the light from every angle.
Doechii kept her accessories minimal, allowing the gown to take center stage as she posed for photos inside the iconic museum venue.
The striking look marked another standout moment for Doechii, who has been turning heads throughout Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks in bold, high-fashion ensembles.
Just one week prior, she hit the runway at Dsquared2, joining fellow stars Naomi Campbell and JT for the Italian label's extravagant milestone show.
It’s been a major season for the rising style star, whose fashion moments are matching the momentum of her breakout music career. Fans continue to celebrate Doechii's inspiring rise, from her viral Grammy nomination reaction to opening up about her journey, which included being fired from a serving job just a few years ago.
With Paris as her runway, Doechii is proving she's not only one to watch in music -- but in fashion, too.